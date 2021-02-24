New reports say that tech giant Sony is working on a next-generation virtual reality (VR) headset for the PS5 that will include an improved field of view, resolution and even a single cord to make it easier to use.

According to The Verge, the headset won't launch this year, but the company is announcing early plans to make it available on the PS5 at some point in the future.

"We're taking what we've learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input," said Hideaki Nishino, Sony's head of PlayStation platform and planning.

"It will connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience," Nishino added.

Sony is also working on a new VR controller, which will use some of the features found in the DualSense PS5 controller. The VR controller will also focus on improving ergonomics.

"There's still a lot of development underway for our new VR system, so it won't be launching in 2021," said Nishino.

"But we wanted to provide this early update to our fans, as the development community has started to work on creating new worlds for you to explore in virtual reality," Nishino added.

Sony will start issuing development kits for its next-gen VR headset soon. This new hardware is clearly designed to improve some of the limitations of the original PlayStation VR headset.

Sony's original PlayStation VR headset debuted more than four years ago, and users need a special camera adapter to use it on the PS5.

*Edited from an IANS report