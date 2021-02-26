The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Friday launched a dedicated WhatsApp Communication system to help citizens with their queries and grievances on daily activities.



People can simply send a 'Hi' to GCC's official WhatsApp account on +91-94999 33644, to easily raise concerns and seek solutions.



"Given the ubiquitous nature of the WhatsApp platform, exchanging information with citizens has become extremely convenient and quick," G. Prakash, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, said in a statement.



"We will continue to build such initiatives to serve our citizens more efficiently and thank WhatsApp for their assistance in activating this innovative citizen centric services," Prakash added.



With this WhatsApp Communication system integration, GCC aims to facilitate prompt and effective communication between the administration and the public.



"Our association with GCC reflects our vision to help promote and build a more connected and aware, Digital India," said Shivnath Thukral, Public Policy Director, WhatsApp India.



This WhatsApp-based automatic grievance registration system will also make it possible for citizens to track the progress of registered grievances in real-time.



It will also pave the way for the flow of information on important announcements, updates, periodic events, helplines, etc.



The WhatsApp Communication system is currently available in English and Tamil.



*Edited from an IANS report