A French new law has forced Apple to add iPhone and MacBook repairability scores to its online store in the country. The repairability scores are required by a new French law which came into effect on January 1 to reduce waste and cut carbon footprint.

According to a report in MacGeneration, the rating takes into account features like how easily a device can be disassembled and the availability of repair manuals and spare parts.

"Links to each product's final score, with details for how they were calculated, are available on this support page," reports The Verge.

The ratings for Apple's products vary between products and generations.

The newly-launched iPhone 12 lineup has scores of six out of 10, while the previous year's iPhone 11s are rated lower, at between 4.5 and 4.6.

The improvement in iPhone 12 series is due to the "newer iPhones being easier to dismantle than the previous year's models, and spare parts being cheaper compared to the cost of the phone itself".

The new French new is still in its early stages and may be expanded to more product categories in the future.

Samsung has also offered an online repair guide for its Galaxy S21 Plus to improve its repairability score compared to the previous year's model, reports said.

*Edited from an IANS report