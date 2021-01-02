Food delivery platform Zomato clocked gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 75 crore on New Year's Eve, a growth of 60 per cent over the same day last year, the company's CEO said on Friday.

This is despite the fact that the platform could not process all the orders that it received on New Year's Eve as the platform saw a massive spike in demand on the day as people by and large kept indoors while bidding adieu to the Covid-hit year.

"Yesterday, we clocked 60 per cent more GMV than last new year's eve. That's GMV of Rs 75 crores in one single day, with peak orders per minute (OPM) rate of 4,254," Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a tweet.

"The demand last night was much higher than what we could process. We ran out of delivery partner capacity much before peak time. If we had unconstrained supply, we could have hit Rs 100 crores of GMV yesterday. Need to do better next time," he said.

The Zomato CEO said that the platform worked with around one lakh delivery partners to deliver all the orders on Thursday.

"Failure and customer complaint rates are at an all time low for food delivery in India. This is a testament to the work everyone in the ecosystem has put in to make this a delightful experience for customers," Goyal said.

*Edited from an IANS report