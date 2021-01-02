According to reports, smartphone maker Xiaomi is planning to launch the Pro version of its recently announced flagship smartphone Mi 11 next month. The brand is expected to launch the Mi 11 Pro after the Spring Festival in China, which marks the beginning of the Chinese New Year and kicks off from February 12, reports GizmoChina.

Mi 11 was announced last month as the first phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and now Mi 11 Pro will come with an improved 108MP primary camera as well as some more improvements over the regular model.

The main camera on the Mi 11 Pro is said to come with a newer 108-megapixel camera that could theoretically offer improved performance. The Pro model will support faster charging compared to Mi 11. The standard Mi 11 comes with 55W fast charging, 11 Pro is expected to come with 120W fast charging that the company revealed earlier this year.

The standard Mi 11 comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED HDR10+ display with curved edges. The screen comes with a QHD+ resolution and supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. There is a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner for the 20MP front camera.

*Edited from an IANS report