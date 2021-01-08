Lenovo launched a new range of Yoga 7i and Yoga 9i laptops, powered by Intels latest 11th generation Tiger Lake processor, in the India market.



"The current series is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors, has premium aesthetics and styling and has a host of AI-enabled features," Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India said in a statement.



Yoga 7i is equipped Intel Iris Xe graphics and it is built for comfort and boundary-breaking performance with its rounded edges, four-side narrow bezel design that offers 88 per cent active area ratio.



It comes with a 360-degree hinge for stability while transitioning from tablet to laptop mode, rapid charge express, and intelligent cooling for optimising the performance with up to 16 hours of battery life, the company claimed.



The Yoga 7i also features Dolby Atmos speaker system, and ‘Smart Assist', combined with a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication and TrueBlock privacy shutter.



According to the company, the Yoga 9i is equipped with an Ultrasonic Fingerprint Reader for a more accurate login, Smart Sensor TouchPad with up to 50 per cent more clickable active surface area that vibrates when clicked, and a redesigned TrueStrike keyboard for all-day typing comfort.



The laptop is also equipped with a 4K touchscreen IPS VESA DisplayHDR, an improved Rotating Sound Bar.



Yoga 7i and Yoga 9i devices will be available starting at Rs 99,000 and Rs 1,69,990, respectively.



The company said Lenovo Yoga 7i and 9i are now available for pre-order and will go on sale from January 12.



*Edited from an IANS report