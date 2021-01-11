On Monday, OnePlus launched its much-awaited OnePlus Band, the company's first-ever wearable device for the Indian market. The band is priced at Rs 2,499.

It will be available for purchase via an early access sale for Red Cable Club members, from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, exclusively on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app.

"With its dual-coloured styling and exceptional features, the OnePlus Band is versatile in both style and use. It also furthers our vision of building a seamlessly connected ecosystem and we are positive that the OnePlus Band will prove to be a truly remarkable smart addition for our community," Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said in a statement.

According to the company, the band packs all the essential features of a smart fitness tracker including blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring and 13 exercise modes that include Yoga, Cricket for the modern Indian users and efficient power consumption to last up to 14 days on a full charge.

The band comes with sleep tracking feature that aims to provide users with a comprehensive view of their health when combined with SpO2 monitoring.

The OnePlus Band also features real-time heart rate tracking and personalized heart rate alerts.

The all-new OnePlus Health app seamlessly integrates the new band with users' smartphones.

Users can access activity data and receive health suggestions to improve their metrics over time.

In addition, the OnePlus Band utilises a compact 100mAh battery.



*Edited from an IANS report