Tech giant Amazon has for the first time enabled companies and developers to access Alexa's advanced artificial intelligence (AI). So they can build their own intelligent assistants with the new Alexa Custom Assistant.

‘Alexa Custom Assistant' is a comprehensive new solution that lets device makers and service providers create intelligent assistants tailored to their brand personality and customer needs.

A unique feature of the Alexa Custom Assistant is that it allows the brand's assistant and Alexa to cooperate to fulfill the customer's request. Directly on Alexa technology, it will provide companies access to always-improving voice AI technology, customised with unique wake word, voice, skills, and capabilities.

The company said on Friday that automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is the first ‘Alexa Custom Assistant' customer, and has already begun the planning process for the development of an intelligent assistant for integration in select vehicle models.

The ‘Alexa Custom Assistant' is now available anywhere Alexa is supported, including in India.

The ‘Alexa Custom Assistant' is based on constantly-improving spoken language understanding, intent routing, and response orchestration to provide a natural, intelligent, and conversational interface.

Custom wake words are created using the same state-of-the-art process used for developing the Alexa wake word and deployed through the high-accuracy Alexa wake word engine.

"To create natural voice responses, each brand can choose their own unique voice," the Alexa team said.

"Alexa's voice science experts will guide them throughout the recording process and develop the voice using advanced machine learning algorithms".

Finally, developers can leverage Alexa's pre-built capabilities such as local search, weather, timers, and alarms, to further accelerate time to market.

The ‘Alexa Custom Assistant' reduces the cost and complexity of building intelligent assistants into automobiles, consumer electronics, mobile applications, smart properties, video games, and a variety of other digital experiences.

*Edited from an IANS report

