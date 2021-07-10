WhatsApp is working on new features for iOS

WhatsApp is testing a few additional features for its iOS app with the ability to "view once" photos and videos sent as well as a new redesigned in-app notification.



According to WABetaInfo, after rolling out this feature for Android beta testers recently, WhatsApp is finally making the ‘view once' feature available for iOS beta users with version 2.21.140.9.



With this feature, users will be able to use the Snapchat-like feature to send photos and videos that destroy themselves after being seen. Although different from Snapchat, WhatsApp won't say whether someone took a screenshot or not, 9To5Mac reported.



The app won't warn people, according to WABetaInfo, because there's no safe way to make sure a screenshot hasn't been taken, as there are several ways to bypass that.



After updating the app from the TestFlight, the WhatsApp beta tester can try to send a photo or a video to see if the new feature is already available for them.



When they send the media, it already disappears from the mobile phone and it will also disappear in the recipient's phone when he opens it once. Users are notified when the recipient opens the photo/video because the bubble message will report ‘Opened'.



Another feature rolling out in this beta version is a new redesigned in-app notification.



With this update, users can now see more details in the notification banner as images, videos, GIFs, and stickers.



The user can now expand the in-app notification to show the chat preview: the chat preview is not static like the one that appears when you peek on a chat cell, so the user can scroll up and down the view to see older and newer messages.



*Edited from an IANS report