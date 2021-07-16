Tesla's Cybertruck could be a flop but Elon Musk doesn't care, here's why!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has admitted that the highly-anticipated Cybertruck might be a flop.

"To be frank, there is always some chance that Cybertruck will flop, because it is so unlike anything else. I don't care. I love it so much even if others don't," Musk wrote on Twitter. The CEO doesn't care as he loves its unusual trapezoid-like design.



"Other trucks look like copies of the same thing, but Cybertruck looks like it was made by aliens from the future," he added in a tweet.



A recent report said that Tesla Cybertruck will be equipped with 4-wheel directional steering, resulting in a feature similar to the Hummer EV's "Crab mode."



Over the last year, Musk has been talking about Tesla unveiling an updated version of the Cybertruck ahead of the start of production, which is still officially planned for later this year.



The CEO had been talking about Tesla updating the Cybertruck's adaptive air suspension.



Also, Samsung has reportedly signed a deal with Tesla worth $436 million to let its latest camera modules be used in Cybertruck.



Samsung's camera modules will be used by Tesla's latest electric vehicle that was unveiled in November 2019, the reports claimed.



The prototype vehicle showcased on stage wasn't equipped with conventional rearview mirrors, but instead, it used an array of cameras connected to the dashboard's displays.



The production model shouldn't be all that different from the original prototype and these reports further confirm that the Cybertruck will have a mirrorless design.



*Edited from an IANS report