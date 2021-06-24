Founder of the antivirus company McAfee, John McAfee, was found dead in a Barcelona prison cell. It was reported that he allegedly hanged himself in the prison cell. His death came as a shock to the world because just hours before the Spanish court had agreed to extradite him to the US to face tax evasion charges.

It was reported by the press in Spain that the Catalan Justice Department issued a statement saying prison medics tried to resuscitate McAfee but weren's successful, and they indicated that he took his own life.

The business tycoon was arrested in Spain in October 2020. He was allegedly accused of evading taxes, despite earning millions of dollars. He earned his income from consulting work, speaking engagements, crypto-currencies and selling the rights to his life story. The Us Justice Department alleged that he had evaded tax liability. McAfee was also accused of concealing assets that included a yacht and real estate property.

It was McAfee's company that released the first commercial anti-virus software in 1987. This led to the growth of the multi-billion dollary antivirus industry.