Social media giant Instagram might soon let its users post from their desktops. A number of Twitter users noticed that the test feature had gone live on Thursday and Instagram confirmed the test to TechCrunch.

"We know that many people access Instagram from their computer," an Instagram spokesperson was quoted as saying by the website.

"To improve that experience, we're now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser," the spokesperson added.

To see if the test is live for you, head to Instagram in your browser and look for a new "plus" icon in the icon tray on the top right.

The test isn't available to everyone and it only allows users to create posts for the main feed.

The new test feature is the company's most recent sign of life for its desktop product.

The photo-sharing platform added the ability to view Stories on the web in 2017 and added direct messaging to desktop late last year.

"We haven't found any evidence that the Instagram desktop web experience cannibalizes engagement from the native apps," a data scientist with Instagram observed with the launch of web messaging.

"In fact, it's quite the opposite -- users who use both interfaces spend more time on each interface, compared to users who use each interface exclusively," the data scientist added.

*Edited from an IANS report