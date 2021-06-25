iPhone users on any of its Google Fi phone plans will now automatically get a built-in VPN service.



Previously announced on "Safer Internet Day" in February 2021, Google has now begun rolling out its VPN service to iPhone users. The VPN has been available on Android, where it has seen high usage on its Google Fi phone plans.



Announced on the official Google Fi Twitter account, the new service is rolling out now, AppleInsider reported.



"We aren't updating every user all at once," continued Google Fi support on Twitter.



"But the update will be widely available to users over the coming weeks," it added.



"The Fi VPN helps you stream, browse and download on an encrypted, private connection," Google said in a statement.A



"It prevents websites from using your IP address to track your location and helps shield you from hackers -- even while you're using unsecured networks," it added.



Google Fi is a phone plan that also offers "free spam call detection and blocking". Its plans start from $20/month for one person.



Users on other cell plans can still add VPNs from third-party companies. Apple's forthcoming iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey won't include a full VPN, but will offer similar privacy protection via Private Relay.



*Edited from an IANS report