Tech giant Microsoft recently announced its latest OS: Windows 11. CEO Satya Nadella has invited Apple's iMessage to the Microsoft Store, the media reported. In an exclusive interview with WSJ's Joanna Stern, Nadella spoke about the new operating system, called out app stores and invited iMessage to the Microsoft Store.

While Nadella seems optimistic about a future where all developers and apps are welcome to the Windows software, no matter what, Apple has taken a different path, 9To5Mac reported.

Mostly during the last year, Apple has been accused of monopoly over the iPhone App Store. There's the Epic lawsuit, as well as many other governments that want to break Apple's App Store.

Even the US Congress wants the iPhone to be sold without any pre-installed app, although it seems a stretch, the report said.

Nadella reinforced that Windows welcomes more marketplaces to its ecosystem.

"We have the ability to have multiple marketplaces. We want to have a great marketplace, but we also welcome other marketplaces," he said.

*Edited from an IANS report