OPPO announced that it is all set to unveil a new fitness band -- OPPO Band Style -- on March 8. The fitness band offers real-time heart rate and continuous SpO2 monitoring, breathing quality assessment even during sleep.



The band features a 1.1-inch full colour AMOLED screen and comes with 12 workout modes, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, badminton, cricket which works as an exercise log and provide convenient functions, perfect for active, quick-paced lifestyles.



With the OPPO Band Style recording the exercising data, users can check their progress in the HeyTap Health app, which is key to boosting motivation for an active life, the company said in a statement.



The OPPO Band Style's health monitoring function is specifically designed to detect sleep problems. It supports accurate sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and continuous SpO2 monitoring -- providing all-around records and analysis of its user's sleep health.



With its continuous SpO2 monitor and professional sleep monitor, the OPPO Band Style can help users develop healthier sleep habits, help monitor their heart health, respiratory health, the company said.



Besides sleep-related problems, another health issue that young adults are most concerned about is exercising, and the OPPO Band Style is here to make working out easier, it added.



