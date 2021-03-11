Google Pay on Thursday announced more choices and controls to manage transaction data on the digital payments platform for users in India.



Users can now view and delete individual transactions and activity records by visiting account.google.com.



From next week, Google Pay app settings will provide users with more controls to decide how their Pay activity is used to personalise features within the app.



"All users will be asked to choose whether they would like to turn the control on or off as soon as they upgrade to the next version of the Google Pay app," Ambarish Kenghe, Vice President-Product, Google Pay, said in a statement.



Turning on "Personalisation within Google Pay'' will provide a more tailored experience within Google Pay.



For example, the users receive more relevant offers and rewards based on their activity within Google Pay, including transaction history.



"Even with this setting turned off, Google Pay will continue to work just as well -- only without personalization," Kenghe said.



The users who update Google Pay on Android and iOS can access these controls to modify their personalisation experience on Google Pay based on their preference.



"Your personal information is never sold to anyone and your transaction history is not shared with any other Google product for targeting ads," the company said.



*Edited from an IANS report