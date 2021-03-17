Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has just launched its new smartphone in the market 'OPPO Reno5 F' with a quad-camera setup and MediaTek chipset.

The OPPO Reno5 F is equipped with a 6.43-inch FHD+ 60Hz AMOLED display with 135Hz of the touch sampling rate. The mobile can also be boosted up to 180Hz sampling during the Game mode.

It comes with a quad-camera setup which consists of a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide angle lens, 2MP macro and 2MP mono lens. Additionally, a 32MP selfie snapper is also a part of the package.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Helio P95 chipset, with a 2.2 GHz octa-core CPU. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of native storage. It measures 160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8mm and it weighs 172 grams. The features also include a 4310mAh battery supported by a 30W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11 out of the box.

The phone is currently only retailing in the Kenya markets for KES 31,499. It is said that the phone will reach more markets soon, reports GSMArena.

*Edited from an IANS copy.