On Wednesday, the sub-brand of MI India -- Redmi India, announced the brand’s foray into the Smart TV category. The announcement also said that the brand will soon launch the Redmi Smart TV X series.

The smart TV series by Redmi offers options like the Redmi Smart TV X65, Smart TV X55 and Smart TV X50. All three smart televisions host the same specifications and come in three different screen sizes.

The Redmi Smart TV X series is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 50-inch variant, Rs 38,999 for the 55-inch option and Rs 57,999 for the 65-inch variant. The new Smart TV X series will be available for purchase on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studios from March 26 at 12 noon. One can also buy the series once it is made available in offline retail stores later.

Raghu Reddy, the Chief Business Officer, Mi India in his official statement said, "Today, India has 170 million households with a television but less than 20 million homes that own Smart TVs. We launched our range of Mi TVs three years ago and have been leading the Smart TV market since the past 10 consecutive quarters."

The Redmi Smart TV X series includes 4K HDR technology and Dolby Vision and also supports HDR 10+. The audio output offers 30W with support for DTS Virtual: X, DTS-HD, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Pass through via e-ARC. The TV X series offers 2GB RAM + 16GB Storage and runs 64-bit quad-core A55 CPU along with Mali G52 MP2.

Reportedly, the TV sets will run on Android 10 out of the box and also come with Xiaomi's PatchWall UI.

The Redmi TV also comes with three HDMI 2.1 enabled ports all of which bring ALLM. One of the HDMI ports also supports eARC to connect Dolby Atmos soundbar or home theatre to the TV.

The new TVs come with two USB ports, 3.5mm port and a one optical port. The series also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

*Edited from an IANS report.