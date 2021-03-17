Sennheiser, the German audio brand on Wednesday launched IE 300 in-ear headphones in the Indian market priced at Rs 29,990.

Sennheiser IE 300 is built to ensure a well-balanced sound structure with excellent sonic accuracy. These features are combined with a premium design and superior sound quality. The headphones are powered by a refined version of Sennheiser's 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer.

Kapil Gulati, the Director of Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India released a statement and said, "Sennheiser has always been at the forefront of innovation and has evolved into developing some of the finest audio peripherals in the market right now. The brand has paved the way to an audio revolution, with an armour of high-end audio products."

Sennheiser's new IE 300 features a 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer, which gets manufactured at the company's headquarters in Germany. This ensures the listeners get a superior sound quality, excellent sonic accuracy, with a well-balanced sound signature. With a frequency response of 6 Hz - 20 kHz, the IE 300 aims to deliver clear high frequencies. This also intends a subtle and warm musicality that brings greater intimacy to vocals.

According to the brand, the IE 300 headphones offers exceptional durability and comfort. The design is inspired by the world of professional audio. Other features include individually adjustable flexible ear hooks, silicone and memory foam ear adaptors which can be purchased in three sizes.

*Edited from an IANS report.