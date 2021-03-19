Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst has claimed that the iPhone will transition the current iPad Air to OLED displays in the second half of 2022.

In Kuo's latest investor note the analyst expresses his belief that though the iPad Air will transition to an OLED display in 2022, mini-LED will remain in its tablet lineup. MacRumours reported that this display technology is exclusive to iPad Pro models.



While Macs and iPad still retain the older LCD technology, Apple uses OLED displays in the Apple Watch and the iPhone. The first to adopt OLED displays will be a 10.9-inch iPad, which suggests that it will be a reboot of the iPad Air. Next up in the line are the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the 16-inch MacBook devices that will have OLED displays.



Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on ‘iPad Mini Pro’ which reportedly will be launched soon in the ‘second half of the year.’



According to the reports, the iPad Mini Pro is to feature an 8.7-inch display and its width is said to be more than that of the iPad Mini (2019). Along with lightning connectivity, the device is believed to be equipped with a home button and Touch ID.



Just like the iPad Mini launched over the years, the upcoming iPad Mini Pro might come with the same design. It is believed that the Mini Pro will retain the bezels on the top and the bottom.

*Edited from an IANS report.