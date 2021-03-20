Telegram messenger, in a recent update on Saturday introduced Voice Chats 2.0. Its features include conducting live voice chat sessions in channels for unlimited participants. This feature earlier existed only for Telegram Groups that were launched in December 2020.

The company released a statement and said, "This update brings recordable voice chats, lists of participants, raise hand mechanics, invite links for speakers and listeners, and voice chat titles. Also, public figures will now be able to join voice chats as their channels, and not necessarily with their personal accounts to keep their privacy in check."

The channel and public groups admins with the latest update can host voice chats for millions of live listeners.

To start a voice chat, open the profile of any group or channel where you're an admin, tap (?) or (?) and select start voice chat. The group admins will have the access to record the live voice chat sessions. The audio file will be automatically saved in their 'Saved Messages' window right after the session.

In a live chat session where the participants are muted, they can alert the admins if they wish to speak by raising their hand. For admins to recognise a particular participant's credentials, their bio will be now visible to them.

The public groups and channels’ admins can now create invite links that open the voice chat right away just by clicking. Additionally, separate links can be made for speakers and listeners.

Also, instead of their personal accounts, celebrities can join a voice chat with the name of their dedicated public channel on Telegram.

Users can now also cancel forwarding a message, or replace the recipient before it gets sent.

*Edited from an IANS report.