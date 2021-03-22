On Monday Kingston Technology’s gaming device, HyperX launched its HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse.

According to the company, the Pulsefire Haste mouse weighing 59 gm, utilises an ultra-light honeycomb hex shell design, which offers increased ventilation and quicker movements, and is priced at Rs 3,890. Pulsefire Haste aims to deliver ultimate comfort and command at your fingertips as it is designed to meet the needs of the gamers looking for an ultra-lightweight mouse to complement their gaming skills.

The company said in a statement, "Pulsefire Haste combines HyperX's high-quality design and comfort in an ultra-lightweight solution for quicker in-game movements and this provides for improved accuracy when using the included grip tape, helping players effortlessly mirror their movements in-world."

The mouse provides four preset DPI settings - 400, 800, 1600, and 3200 DPI - and uses a Pixart 3335 sensor for accurate tracking and native DPI settings up to 16,000 DPI.

Pulsefire Haste features also include, TTC Golden Micro Dust Proof switches with 60M click durability, six programmable buttons, and onboard memory to save a custom profile through HyperX INGENUITY software.

*Edited from an IANS report.