ASUS launched an all-in-one Windows computer AiO V241 with dual functionality of PC and display in the India on Friday.



According to the company, ASUS AiO V241 aims to enable consumers to meet their computing needs and video conferencing needs met by a PC but also all multimedia content consumption needs such as watching TV, Playing Console Games, Watching OTT Content, Streaming movies etc on a single device.



"The launch of the new All-in-one solutions reestablish our commitment to the Indian market in providing cutting edge technology that can support the future of collaboration, work and play," Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, ASUS India and South Asia said in a statement.



ASUS AiO V241 comes with Intel's 11th generation Tiger-lake i5 processor along with Intel's latest Iris Xe for better graphics solution.



This AiO features 23.8-inch Full-HD NanoEdge display with wide-view technology and a near-invisible 2mm physical bezel[1] design that gives an incredible 88 percent screen-to-body ratio.



ASUS AiO V241 boasts a full complement of I/O ports, including four rear-mounted USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, offering data-transfer rates that are 10X faster than USB 2.0. And for maximum user convenience, there is also a USB 2.0 port and an audio combo jack located within easy reach, on the bottom edge of the screen.



In addition, the company also announced ASUS AiO V222 with a frameless 22-inch Full HD display. Combined with its advanced ASUS SonicMaster bass-reflex speaker system, exclusive ASUS Splendid and Tru2Life Video technologies, ASUS AiO V222 aims to deliver deliciously immersive visuals.



The ASUS AiO V222 is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor for smooth and effortless multitasking performance, improved energy efficiency and enhanced multimedia capabilities. It is available with up to 8GB of fast DDR4 memory. Both models feature support for dual-storage capability, with up to a 1TB HDD and up to a 512GB SSD.



Price starting at Rs 61,990.



*Edited from an IANS report