On Friday, HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, expanded its standalone microphone line with the new "Quadcast S", with an aim to boost gamers and content creators.

Priced at Rs 15,490, the QuadCast S is available on Amazon.in.

It is a USB microphone featuring radiant RGB lighting effects, which can be customised with HyperX NGENUITY software to add flair and style to any setup.

The new microphone is certified by TeamSpeak and Discord and works well on top streaming platforms like XSplit, OBS Studio and Streamlabs OBS and promises to deliver a quality sound when connected to Mac, PC, PS4 or PS5, the company said in a statement.

It comes equipped with a built-in anti-vibration shock mount that uses elastic rope suspension to isolate the mic and suppress the sound of bumps and accidental rumbles, it added.

Quadcast S also has a tap-to-mute sensor with an LED status indicator, which ensures clear and consistent sound during streams and video conference calls.

With four polar patterns in Quadcast S (bidirectional, stereo, cardioid and omnidirectional), users can optimise the broadcast setup of their choice and regulate the mic sensitivity with the help of a dial at the bottom of the microphone.

It also comes with a built-in headphone jack, a versatile mount adapter fitting both 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch thread sizes and an internal pop filter to smooth out the plosive noises for a clear speech.

