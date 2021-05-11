Tech giant Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 will be slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 models and will also feature larger, thicker camera bumps with lenses that protrude less.



The new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models are expected to feature a thickness of 7.57mm, up from 7.4mm in the iPhone 12 models, MacRumors reported.



The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro feature camera bumps in the range of 1.5mm to 1.7mm, while the iPhone 13 will have a thicker 2.51mm camera bump.



The iPhone 13 Pro, meanwhile, will feature a 3.65mm thick camera bump.



The camera bumps are getting thicker in part to prevent the lenses from protruding quite as much on the iPhone 13 models, the report said.



Rather than the individual lenses protruding as we saw on the iPhone 12 models, the camera bump itself on the iPhone 13 family will protrude more while the lenses will sit closer to a flush position, similar to the design of the 2020 iPad Pro.



In addition to a thicker camera bump, Apple is changing the overall size of the camera bump, a shift that will also be most noticeable on the iPhone 13 Pro.



The iPhone 13 Pro is expected to gain a larger camera bump, measuring at around 36mm by 37mm, so rather than having a camera bump size similar to the iPhone 13, it will be more similar to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.



Rumours have suggested we will indeed see camera improvements. Sensor-shift stabilization is expected to expand at least across the iPhone 13 Pro lineup if not the regular iPhone 13 models as well, bringing improvements in low-light performance and stabilization.



Both the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max could get sensor-shift stabilization for both the wide and ultra-wide lenses, which would explain why the camera bump will be larger for those two models and why it may need to be thicker.



Because the camera bump size is shifting in the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple may also be planning to adjust the positioning of the side button, mute button and volume buttons.



The side button could be moved slightly lower on the iPhone 13 models, with the mute button and volume buttons on the other side also shifting downward accordingly.

*Edited from an IANS report