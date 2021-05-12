Google is testing a new Chrome feature known as Desktop Sharing Hub or Chrome Sharing Menu. The company wants to streamline all the many ways users can share content from Chrome and place it into one simple interface, according to reports.



As spotted by Chrome Story, once this new hub is enabled, users will be able to do actions like generating a QR code, sharing to devices, casting a tab and other actions that revolve around sharing the current page to another person or device from a centralised location.



According to the report, it currently exists just behind a "sharing-hub-desktop-omnibox" flag in Chrome Canary and can only be used on Chrome 92.



While Chrome had been more or less stable before 2020 (barring user interface updates), Google has been working on improving productivity features in its more recent releases, the report said.



Things like renaming windows, tab groups, and now sharing hub will go a long way in making Chrome the browser to use, it added.



The company will also be bolstering its Chromebook offerings with any Chrome updates like this Chromebooks recently gained a "phone hub" feature.

*Edited from an IANS report