Nickelodeon and Google have collaborated for an attempt to redefine the craze for Ludo through Nickelodeon's most favourite characters thus making the game more fun to play. Users can play the game by just using their voice from the convenience of a device.

The game will have four houses with only two pegs each, with faces of your favorite Nicktoons on the pegs in each house and all you have to do is say 'Ok Google, talk to Nickelodeon Ludo.' While teams with Green and Red colors will be renamed as Motu- Patlu, and Rudra Rangeela, that of Blue and Yellow will be re-named as Shiva- Reva, and Happy- Pinaki, respectively.

Keeping in with the fervor, the game will be voiced over by your favourite Nicktoons. Upon launch, Nickelodeon Ludo will treat its users to a refreshing look and feel with its modern, yet minimalistic design as compared to the classic board. The game can be played hands free by a single player or 4 friends together present at the same place. The two pegs format instead of four, will give you a chance to reconnect with your friends, bond and help you unwind if you are looking out for a quick game! Nickelodeon Ludo will be available in English language and be open for all users.

The campaign will leave no stone unturned in reaching out to kids through all possible screens i.e. YouTube, on-air and digital mediums of the brand. From high rotation on air promotions on the Nickelodeon franchise channels and a robust digital plan across the Nickelodeon franchise social media and gaming platforms. There is no need for any download, with just their voice, users can play the game by just saying, 'Ok Google, talk to Nickelodeon Ludo.'

