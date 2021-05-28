Twitter has listed a new subscription-based service "Twitter Blue" on App Store. "Twitter Blue" is listed as an in-app purchase, priced at 2.49 pound in the UK and $2.99 in the US.



Twitter has given no further details and declined to confirm online claims that the service could allow users to "undo" tweets.



It previously said it was working on special features for paid subscribers, the BBC reported on Friday.



Although "Twitter Blue" is now listed on App Store, it isn't yet fully enabled for users, the report said.



According to technology blogger Jane Manchun Wong, who claims to be the first paying user of the service, it includes an "undo tweet" feature as well as a "reader mode" to make reading long threads easier. But Twitter has declined to confirm her claims.



The firm also plans to continue developing and experimenting with other ways to diversify its revenues beyond advertising this year and further ahead, the report said.



These plans could also include subscription services and other ways to offer individuals and businesses access to special features on the platform, it added.



Meanwhile, the Indian government has hit back hard at Twitter's latest statement raising concerns over the 'potential threat' to freedom of speech, saying that the microblogging platform is trying to dictate its terms in India, and also wants to undermine the country's legal system.



The IT Ministry said that Twitter refuses to comply with those very regulations in the new intermediary guidelines based on which it is claiming safe harbour protection from any criminal liability in India.



Referring to the statement, wherein Twitter stressed on the need for a collaborative approach and a collective responsibility of elected officials, industry and civil society to safeguard the interests of the public, the IT Ministry said: "It is time Twitter disabuses itself of this grandiosity and comply with the laws of India."



*Edited from an IANS report