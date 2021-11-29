Jack Dorsey resigns as the CEO of Twitter; Indian-American Parag Agrawal to take over 

Late Monday evening Tweets started circulating that the platform's CEO Jack Dorsey is going to resign. Shortly afterwards, Dorsey confirmed this news with a Tweet saying, "not sure anyone has heard but, I resigned from Twitter" (sic). The 45-year old has been part of the company for 16 years now and was the founder of Twitter. Indian-American IT executive Parag Agrawal to be the next CEO.

In a Tweet, Dorsey shared a screenshot of the internal email he sent to his employees. “After almost 16 years of having a role at our company...from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to interim-CEO to CEO...I decided it’s finally time for me to leave," he said, adding, "I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead.” Dorsey also ended the mail with, “PS: I’m Tweeting this email. My one wish is for Twitter Inc to be the most transparent company in the world. Hi Mom!”

Agrawal is an alumnus of the prestigious Stanford University. And before that he did his undergrad from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in Maharashtra. Since 2018 he has been the CTO of Twitter. He has worked in tech companies such as Yahoo, Microsoft and AT&T Labs. When the news broke Parag Tweeted back to Dorsey, “Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support."