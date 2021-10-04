Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger are down globally

For millions of users across the globe and also in India, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger went down this evening. Users complained that they were unable to send or receive messages on these social media platforms.

A website named DownDector, which tracks WhatsApp outages reported that about 40 per cent users were unable to download the app, 30 per cent had trouble in sending messages and 22 per cent had problems with the web version.

Immediately, people took to Twitter to report the problems they were facing with Facebook family apps, and also posting memes and GIFs.

A message on the Facebook website said, "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can." A user took to Twitter and shared, "All of us coming to Twitter to see if Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are really down." Another user shared a similar tweet that read: "Everyone rushing to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is actually down." The posts didn't stop there and another user said, "Instagram down, Facebook down, WhatsApp down. You know who's in-charge now?"

Facebook and Instagram went down for millions of users for a couple of hours, in April in various parts of the world. The outage was the second in less than a month for the social networking giant.

People took to DownDetector as they were welcomed with "sorry something went wrong" error message from Facebook and Instagram.

Jane Wong, a famed developer noted in a tweet that the outage appeared to affect Facebook's internal websites as well.

*Edited from an IANS report.