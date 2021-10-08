YouTube announces new features such as live auto captions, multi-language audio and more

YouTube is adding a few updates to captions and audio features which will be available in the coming months.



"Creators can now enable live auto captions for any live streams in English to make streams more inclusive and accessible," the company said in a statement.



Previously, this feature was only available to channels with 1,000+ subscribers, but now the firm has removed that requirement.



In the coming months, YouTube is planning to expand live auto captions to all 13 supported automatic captioning languages.



The firm is also rolling out auto translation for captions in supported languages on Android and iOS later this year. Currently this is only available on Desktop.



Later this year, YouTube will experiment with the option to type in the search bar at the top of the transcript to find specific keywords.



The company is also testing the ability to add multiple audio tracks on their videos with a small group of creators which will help provide multi-language audio for international audiences as well as descriptive audio for people who are blind or low vision.



Earlier, YouTube announced that it is introducing new ways to help users more easily search and find content on the platform.



The company said it has started to make the search page even more visual to help people get a better glimpse of what's inside a video.

