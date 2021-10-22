Twitter introduces a live scorecard for the T20 World Cup

Twitter has launched a live scorecard and is testing the country’s very first Twitter Community - Cricket Twitter - India.

During a match, the scorecard will appear on the Explore tab and live Events Page. Fans will be able to follow the scores from the match in real-time while scrolling through Tweets. This means that when fans on Twitter are engaging in real-time match conversation, they won’t have to go anywhere else to keep up with the score. The scorecard will be available to everyone in India on iOS as well as the Web and will roll out to most people on Android. In the coming weeks, we’ll find more ways to make it easier for users to find relevant match content and join conversations with like-minded people.

To make the #CricketTwitter's experience even better, Twitter is also testing its first Community outside of the US dedicated to Indian cricket fans called Cricket Twitter - India to talk about all things cricket in multiple Indian languages. Communities started testing in the US in September of this year as a way for people to find and connect with others who want to talk about the same things as them. They are currently only accessible through invite.