Now Clubhouse users can pin links to the top of rooms

Clubhouse is making it possible for people to share outside links and monetise their work on the platform.

The feature rolls out on October 27 for both iOS and Android. According to The Verge, Clubhouse CEO Paul Davison and global head of marketing Maya Watson announced a new pinned links feature, which allows moderators to place outside links at the top of a room.

These links can direct listeners to whatever moderators want, like a Patreon page, a news article or a podcast. The report mentioned that certain links will not be allowed for security and moderation reasons.

Davison did not explicitly name the types of links that wouldn't be allowed, but he suggested links to OnlyFans wouldn't be accepted because porn links are banned.

Anyone can add, change, or remove a link, so long as they are a moderator of a room and regardless of the number of followers they have.

Clubhouse won't take a cut of revenue from any transactions that occur through the link, although Davison said the team would likely share news in the upcoming months about ways in which the app itself will monetise, like through ticketed rooms and subscriptions.

*Edited from an IANS report