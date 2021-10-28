All Instagram users can now add links to their Stories with this new feature

Instagram has announced that all users now have access to its Link Sticker feature in Insta Stories. Link stickers are now available to all users regardless of verification status or number of followers.

"We made this decision based on feedback we heard from the community about how impactful it would be for creators and businesses of all sizes to benefit from link sharing to grow in the same way larger accounts do," Instagram said in a statement.

You can access the feature by selecting the sticker tool from the top navigation bar when you capture or upload content to your Story.

After selecting the "Link Sticker", you can add your chosen link and then tap "Done". From there, you can place the sticker anywhere on your Story and tap on it to see the other colour variations.

New accounts and accounts that repeatedly share things like hate speech and misinformation, or other content that violates Instagram's Community Guidelines will not have access to the Link sticker.

Instagram earlier said that the decision to expand Link Sticker access to everyone had to be made carefully, as it could impact the app's integrity and safety.

Meanwhile, Instagram is also testing new tools to make it easier for creators to earn money through its service.

The app is now testing affiliate shops, a feature it first previewed at its Creator Week event in June, and a dedicated "partnerships" inbox

Affiliate shops are an extension of Facebook's existing shopping features, which are already widely available. But the latest version of the storefronts allows creators to link to products that are already part of their affiliate arrangements.

*Edited from an IANS report

