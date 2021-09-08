OPPO launches wireless earbuds, Enco Buds

In Wednesday, OPPO launched its new entry-level truly wireless earphones, 'OPPO Enco Buds' in the Indian market.

The Buds will go on sale in India on September 14 exclusively on the e-commerce site -- Flipkart and the launch offer price would be Rs 1,799 (original price a,1,999). It will be a 3-day offer, starting from September 14 till September 16.

"The Enco Buds leverage on OPPO's decades of experience and expertise in developing award-winning audio products as diverse as MP3 and MP4 players, music phones, and Blu-ray players to cater to young consumers who want to upgrade from wired earphones to TWS for the first time without compromising on premium features and great design," Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said in a statement.

The company claims that the earbuds with the charging case can offer up to 24 hours of battery life from its 400mAh battery pack on its case and 40mAh on each bud. The new Enco Buds are rated for IP54 for dust and water resistance.

The Enco Buds' uses Bluetooth 5.2 that allows users to be 10 meters away from their phone while they listen to music or make a phone call. Additionally, the Bluetooth 5.2 chipset supports binaural low-latency transmission.

These earbuds arrive with AAC (Advanced Audio Coding) for high-definition wireless audio transmission protocol and offer a 80ms super low latency Game Mode as well.

*Edited from an IANS report