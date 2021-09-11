Amazon Kindle's new updates promise an improved reading experience 

Tech giant Amazon is rolling out a software update for its Kindle, Paperwhite and Oasis devices that could make them easier to use.

The company announced the changes will be arriving in the coming weeks for Kindles 8th-generation and later, Paperwhites 7th-generation and newer as well as the Oasis line, reports Engadget.

First, the update would allow users to swipe down from the screen to adjust display brightness, toggle Airplane, Bluetooth and Sync modes and go to All Settings.

A new bottom navigation bar will let users switch between Home, Library and the book they are currently reading.

The company mentioned that soon "an improved Home and Library experience" is also coming that will offer a revamped Library with "new filter and sort menus, a new collections view and an interactive scroll bar".

The updated Home portal will feature a Recently Read section that stores up to 20 items, which can be accessed by swiping left.

Earlier this year, Amazon also added the ability to set a book cover as Kindle's screensaver and enabled faster downloads.

Kindles are the most popular e-readers around and have typically run a fairly basic operating system that can sometimes be hard to navigate, the report said.

These coming updates might not be a significant overhaul, but they do make common tools easier to find, it added.

*Edited from an IANS report

