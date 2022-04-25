Review: Hyperice's Hypervolt 2 is for those tough spots

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve managed to pick up my fair share of niggling injuries, areas of tension in the upper and lower body as well as postural imbalances due to prolonged near work. Enter Hypervolt 2 from Hyperice, a remarkable piece of machinery that uses principles of percussion and sophisticated mechanics to provide me some much needed relief.

The Hypervolt 2 is a solid piece of kit, providing an ergonomic handle to let you manoeuvre around those tough to reach spots. Percussive massage essentially provides muscular relief while also aiding with warm-ups as well as improving your recovery time post workouts. One big plus is the quiet nature at which Hypervolt 2 operates at, over three differing speeds, along with the Patented Pressure Sensor tech which finely controls the pressure being applied. Hypervolt 2 also comes with a variety of heads (fork, ball, cushion, flat and bullet) each aiming to alleviate distress in different areas. My Go-to attachment is the “Ball” which allows usage in most areas and gives a soothing overall feel. “Bullet" is great for the trigger points that many of us have (trapezius in my case), targeting specific areas where tightness and inflammation trigger discomfort and pain if left unattended.

Hypervolt 2 has an excellent battery life which lasts for several days if used for about 20 mins a day. The icing on the cake is a supporting Hyperice app which is free, yet provides warm-up and recovery plans guided by experts through BT. Based on my usage over the last three months I can safely say that this device will provide huge benefits to athletes, physically active individuals as well as positive relief to remove tightness and stress for most people. Two specific areas where I have personally experienced relief post Hypervolt 2 are my upper back and my lower legs, with fewer headaches and better range of motion in my legs. Hyperice also provides excellent instructional videos for set up and usage. Highly recommended for self-rejuvenation.

Rs 30,999* Details: hyperice.in