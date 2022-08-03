ASUS launches new laptops in India to empower working professionals

With an aim to empower youth and working professionals, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Wednesday launched a new lineup of laptops featuring Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, and Vivobook 15 (touch) in India.



With a starting price of Rs 49,990, the company said that the new laptops allow users to multitask with compact and sleek designs, and render great performance.



"Balancing elegance and versatility, today we introduced an interesting line up of laptops in India with the Zenbook and Vivobook range as part of our aim to innovate and better serve our consumers across price segments," Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.



"With our expanded line-up, we hope to provide a seamless computing experience to our customers. The new range has been enhanced with the best in class up-to-date features curated specifically for young working professionals," Su added.



Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is equipped with a 14-inch 2.8K 90Hz OLED touchscreen, 16:10 aspect ratio, 550 nits of brightness, producing perfect color accuracy with a 4-sided NanoEdge design with an incredibly slim 2.9mm bezels on the sides to provide an 88 per cent screen to body ratio. It is equipped with the latest gaming-grade intel 12th Gen H-series processors, which offer incredible performance and efficiency. The ASUS Zenbook Flip 14 OLED has 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM on all models.



ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip features a 14-inch IPS panel with a Full HD+ resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering 1920X1200 resolution. The touchscreen panel has a brightness of 300 nits. It also has been certified by TUF Rheinland for low blue light emissions. The ASUS Vivobook will be available in India in both Intel and AMD variants.



Vivobook 15 is a sleek and lightweight device providing the experience of a 15.6-inches full HD screen with slim bezels with an immersive 82 per cent screen-to-body ratio.