Discord to overhaul its Android app for better user experience

In a bid to improve its experience for Android users, chat platform Discord has announced that it will overhaul its Android app so that new features and upgrades come simultaneously on iOS and desktop.

The company mentioned switching to React Native for the Android app means an ever-improving experience at a more rapid pace across every platform Discord is available on while still retaining Android and iOS specific patterns in the UI.

"Android users, rejoice! Today, anyone who uses Discord on an Android device to talk with their friends and communities will have plenty of reason to celebrate. That's because Discord for Android is getting a major overhaul that brings significant improvements to the quality of the mobile experience," the company said in a blogpost.

It said that users can expect some improvements to see on their Android app over the coming weeks.

The improvements include feature consistency across platforms through a centralised and streamlined app development process across Android, iOS and desktop. Then there will be faster app update release cycles when a new feature is introduced or a pesky bug is fixed thanks to a more consolidated process. Design details and UI elements will also now be more aligned between desktop, iOS, and Android.

New Android users who install the app for the first time will be greeted with a larger font within the app that is more consistent with iOS, and existing users have an option in settings to switch.