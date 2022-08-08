LG releases wireless earbuds with unique head-tracking spatial audio

LG Electronics on Monday announced two new sets of 'TONE Free' wireless earbuds, and the flagship device comes with the world's first 'Dolby Head Tracking' feature across all content and devices.

The 'Dolby Head Tracking' feature in TONE Free T90 model recalibrates the sound as users move their heads for a more natural sound experience, so they will feel like they are in the centre of the scene and experience a whole new level of audio immersion.

The 2022 TONE Free true wireless earbuds will be rolled out in major markets worldwide from the end of this month, said the company.

The flagship model TONE Free T90, with the company's signature bacteria-killing 'UVnano' charging case, houses a new internal structure with larger drivers that helps generate deeper, more satisfying bass.

LG's T90 earbuds integrate the performance-enhancing capabilities of Meridian Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP), a specialized technology from the company's long-standing partner in delivering superior sound, Meridian Audio.

"With HSP inside, the earbuds present a full, more natural sound stage with a clear centre image, making one feel like they're listening to music played through a real stereo sound system," the company said in a statement.

The T90s are also the first wireless earbuds to feature an audio virtualiser designed by Dolby specifically for earbuds, an advanced solution that expands spatial dimensionality for stereo entertainment.

Additionally, the T90s come with Snapdragon Sound Technology, meaning users can experience a level of sound quality previously only available on wired headphones.

The premium wireless earbuds offer improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with the Double Step ANC Algorithm and Real Time ANC Optimiser.

The earbuds' comfort fit design offers ergonomic precision and an optimized shape that feels better in the ear.

New TONE Free models offer up to 9 hours of use on a single charge while the case itself can provide a further 20, for up to 29 hours of listening enjoyment.

With a new quick charge feature, the earbuds can be completely charged after approximately 1 hour in the 'UVnano' charging case.

The company also introduced a new TONE Free fit line-up (models TF7 and TF8) designed for active lifestyles.

The TONE Free fit models have a battery life of 10 hours (up to total 30 hours with the charging case).