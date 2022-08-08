Sony launches Bravia TV with a 'Cognitive Processor XR' in India

With an aim to expand its smart TVs portfolio, Sony India on Monday launched the new A95K OLED TV under its Bravia XR Master series that comes with 'Cognitive Processor XR' technology.



The 'Cognitive Processor XR' technology thinks like a human brain, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favourite content.



Priced at Rs 369,990, the new model XR-65A95K is now available on both online and offline channels, said the company.



"This award-winning OLED TV introduces new and improved technology that helps deliver the best and most immersive viewing experiences, authentically delivering the creator's true intent," the company added.



The new smart TV is currently available in only one screen size - 65 inches. It comes with XR 4K Upscaling and XR OLED Motion technology to enjoy 4K action.



It encompasses a dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility for gamers, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone and Auto Game Mode.



The smart TV comes with a Google TV user interface with hands-free voice search which works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.



The company said that users could create their own cinema at home with exceptional visual and audio experience with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode.