Spotify unveils redesigned home screen with sections for music, shows and podcasts

Music streaming giant Spotify has introduced a new design for the home screen of its mobile app that includes feeds for music and podcasts and shows.



The company said the feature is currently being rolled out for Android users and will soon be available on iOS.



"By creating these feeds, Spotify will help listeners to easily scroll through the type of content they're looking for at that moment," the platform said in a blogpost.



"The updated interface will make the experience more personalised while allowing users to dig even deeper into their recommendations," it added.



In the Music feed, listeners will have quick access to suggestions based on their music taste, making discovering new favourites easier than ever.



There will also be album and playlist recommendations as well as buttons that make it easy to share, like, and instantly play music.



In the Podcast and Shows feed, listeners will be able to head straight to new episodes of their favourite shows.



They will also find personalised podcast recommendations. What's more, listeners will be able to read episode descriptions, save to Your Episodes or start playing podcasts without leaving the page, so the experience all starts from one place.



This month, the platform introduced new individual buttons for Shuffle and Play.



The company said that this new change will allow Premium users to choose the mode they prefer at the top of playlists and albums and listen to them the way they want to.