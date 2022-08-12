Gadgets of the week: Sneaker cleaners, public transport apps and more

On this week's list of the coolest gadgets in town, we have Philips Sneaker Cleaner, and the public transport app, Tummoc. Check out our gadgets for the week here:

Viewsonic Viewboard 52

The Viewboard 52 is a series of visual solutions for education and classroom learning experience with advanced audio support courtesy of a multimedia soundbar embedded. Available in 65” 75” and 86” sizes, there’s connectivity via USB-C, HDMi and USB. A built-in 8-Mic brings audio detection and noise cancellation capabilities. This ed-tech product is compatible with Mac, Windows, Chrome and is great for learning and collaboration. INR 4.25 lakh. viewsonic.com

Philips Sneaker Cleaner

The GCA1000/60 is a superb sneaker cleaner providing a renewed look to your sneakers. The whole process is made seamless, hassle-free and affordable. It comes with effective bristles and a water-resistant head to provide a thorough clean and spotless new look for your precious pairs of sneakers. domestic appliances. INR 2,595. philips.co.in

Tummoc App

Tummoc is a patented public transport app that is multimodal and helps you connect with real-time public transport from point to point. It does this by providing comprehensive info about public transport in a city, timings, fares, locations, ticketing, live tracking as well as unique first and last-mile connectivity. Currently live in major metro cities in India. Available in App Store and Play store for free. tummoc.com