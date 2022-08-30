Meta lets users link Instagram NFT posts to Facebook

Meta has announced to give users the ability to link non-fungible tokens (NFTs) posts on Instagram to Facebook.



The company said that as it continues to roll out digital collectibles on Facebook and Instagram, "we've started giving people the ability to post digital collectibles that they own across both Facebook and Instagram."



This will enable people to connect their digital wallets once to either app in order to share their digital collectibles across both, Meta said in a statement late on Monday.



Meta has been testing support for NFT "digital collectible" posts on Instagram since May.



The feature includes connecting a digital wallet, sharing digital collectibles and automatically tagging the creator and collector.



Meta said there will be no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on Instagram.



The NFT feature has been expanded to 100 countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas.



"Additionally, we now support wallet connections with the Coinbase Wallet and Dapper, as well as the ability to post digital collectibles minted on the Flow blockchain," according to Meta.



The company support connections with third-party wallets including Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet and Dapper Wallet.



Supported blockchains at this time include Ethereum, Polygon and Flow.



Once connected, creators and collectors will have the ability to choose which NFTs from their wallet they would like to share on Instagram.



Once a creator or collector posts a digital collectible, it will have a shimmer effect and can display public information, such as a description of the NFT. Posts will also be visible on their profile.