GIGABYTE releases new gaming laptops in India

Taiwanese computer company GIGABYTE on Tuesday launched the new G5 series gaming laptops equipped with Intel 12th Gen CPU in India. Starting at Rs 77,887, the laptops will be available in online and offline retail stores across the country.

"The new GIGABYTE G5 completes our range of 12th Gen laptop family. Our newest entrant is a cost-effective solution for new gamers and aspiring streamers. The laptop's thin and light build makes it perfect for students and professionals alike," Sunil Grewal, Director, GIGABYTE Technology India Pvt. Ltd said in a statement. The laptops will be offered in three models -- G5 KE, G5 ME, and G5 GE.

GIGABYTE's new thin and light offering is designed to serve as the perfect on-the-go device and is more than capable to handle both gaming and productivity workloads without sacrificing its portability, said the company. The laptops come equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD 1920x1080 LCD display and a 144Hz Refresh Rate, offering a super immersive gaming experience.

Also read: Samsung may release Galaxy S23 series on Feb 1

Moreover, the company says, with an 86 per cent screen-to-body ratio and ultra-thin bezels, the G5 provides an immersive experience for both gameplay and entertainment. The laptops weigh under 1.9 kg, which makes it easily portable.

The company's own WINDFORCE cooling technology helps the G5 Series to be consistent in their performance during high-load gaming sessions or multimedia processing. With highly efficient 59-blade dual fans, 5 heat pipes, and 4 exhaust vents, the laptop can dissipate the heat generated in a stable and complete manner, according to the company.

Also read: Apple includes updated 'Shortcuts' app for books, wallpapers