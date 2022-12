Google rolls out Illustrations tool to Contacts on Android

Tech giant Google has rolled out its Illustrations tool to its contact management service 'Google Contacts' on Android, which allows users to create a custom profile picture. In Contacts, the new 'Google Illustrations' tool is available while editing any contact. 'Illustrations' displays as the first tab next to 'Google Photos' and 'Device photos', reports a media source.

Gmail had gained the 'Google Illustrations' tool in September 2021. The collections are unchanged, but the tech giant has added more options to each of the sub-categories since launch. After users select an image and they are in the editor, they can see a new 'Quick crops' feature that shows interesting parts of an image and joins the other colour tools, the report said.

Meanwhile, the tech giant had added a new 'Highlight' tab to Google Contacts on Android. The new tab appears between 'Contacts' and 'Fix & manage' in the Material You bottom bar.

