New Twitter navigation tools arriving in Jan, says Musk

Elon Musk on Saturday announced that new navigation features will arrive on Twitter in the New Year, as he aims to rejig the whole experience to make the platform faster.

"Twitter navigation coming in January that allows swiping to the side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc," he said in a tweet. "Until then, tap the star icon on the upper right of the home screen to switch," he added.

Also read: Samsung to reveal next-gen Galaxy laptops alongside Galaxy S23

Musk said that it is good to switch back and forth. "As we improve Twitter AI, recommended tweets, lists, and topics will become awesome," he noted. On swiping across Lists on Twitter, Musk said that that will also happen. A user asked him if they can also sort people they follow by categories. Musk was yet to reply to that.

As promised by the Twitter CEO, the "view counts for tweets" feature has become a hit among users.

Also read: This new tool lets Twitter users trim their follow list