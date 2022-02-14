Soon users may be able to add a cover photo to their WhatsApp profiles 

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to add a new Facebook-like cover image.



The feature has recently been spotted by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo.



"When the feature is enabled for beta testers, there will be some changes in your Business profile settingsa, said WABetaInfo.



According to the screenshot shared by the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is planning to introduce a camera button in user's Business Settings. In this, users can select a photo or take a new one use as a cover photo.



When any other user from the contact list will visit your business profile, they will be able to see your newly-set cover photo along with the profile photo and status.



The ability to set cover photos is currently under development for WhatsApp Business Accounts.



Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working towards releasing the 'Community' feature in a future update.



Community is a private place where group admins will have more control over some groups on WhatsApp.



The report said that WhatsApp Community is like a group chat and group admins are able to link other groups in the Community.