Jabra rolls out new earbuds in fun colours 

On Tuesday, Jabra launched new earbuds -- Jabra Elite 4 Active -- in India at Rs 10,999. Jabra Elite 4 Active, which comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), is now available in navy, black, and light mint colour options.

"In our endeavour to offer unique experiences to our customers, we are launching the Jabra Elite 4 Active, which will be the perfect companion for users in their fitness journey," Amitesh Punhani, Head of APAC, Consumer Marketing at Jabra, said in a statement.

"Available in attractive colours, the earbuds will surely impress users with its look, ergonomic design and innovative features," Punhani added.

The company said that its true wireless range allows for heavy usage with IP57-rated water and sweatproof durability.

The earbuds are said to provide up to 7 hours of play-time. It also offers great calls with 4-microphone technology, protected by a special mesh covering for added wind noise protection.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active is available in online and offline stores.



*Edited from an IANS report