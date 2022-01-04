Samsung's 2022 monitor line-up to double up as smart TVs for gaming, more

On Monday, Samsung Electronics introduced new 2022 models in its monitor lineup that offers Smart TV-like functionalities, including high-performance gaming and letting users control IoT devices at home and offices.

The new lineup delivers beautiful picture quality and intuitive features that give consumers more choice when selecting a monitor that fits their exact needs, the company said in a statement.

The latest monitors include features for high-performance gaming as well as smart and pro-level elements, such as the Odyssey's Quantum Mini LED backlight panel and HDR 2000.

"Samsung's 2022 lineup represents the next generation in monitor innovation with offerings that meet the demands of competitive gamers, professional designers and everyone in between," said Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "As the work and entertainment worlds continue to evolve, we are proud to deliver monitors that boost users' experiences from the comfort of their homes."

As the world's first monitor to feature a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 1000R curved screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG), Odyssey Neo G8 32-inch offers stunning picture quality featuring Quantum Mini LEDs, Quantum HDR 2000 with a 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio.

With an ultra-slim thickness of 11.4mm, which is about three-quarters thinner than the previous model, the 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32-inch provides space efficiency.

"The brilliant UHD panel provides 99% sRGB color gamut while supporting 1.07 billion colours at 400nit brightness, showing every video, document or photo with true-to-life accuracy," said the company.

The 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32-inch comes with a movable magnetic SlimFit Cam that enables crystal-clear video calls when working from home.

Its built-in Video Call application supports the most popular calling apps, including Google Duo, said Samsung.



*Edited from an IANS report